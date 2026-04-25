Mother of Klaudiaglam shares update as she remains 'critical' after Soho incident

The mother of influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska (known online as Klaudiaglam) has shared an update on her daughter’s condition alongside a GoFundMe appeal.

Gabrielle Carrington, a former X Factor contestant known online as RielleUK, has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in which Klaudia and two other pedestrians were struck by a car in Soho, London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Argyll Street at around 04:30am on 19 April after receiving reports that a vehicle had hit pedestrians.

Klaudia’s mother, Kinga, has since said her daughter remains "critical" and is "desperately fighting for her life" while in a coma.

In an emotional message on the GoFundMe page, she wrote: "Klaudia is in critical condition, and due to the severity of her injuries, doctors do not believe she will survive. But I truly believe her fight is not over! Klaudia is strong, and I know she still has a chance."

She continued: "Anyone who knew my gorgeous daughter knows how truly wonderful she is. She has touched so many people with her pure heart and kindness, and she deserves every chance to keep fighting."

Explaining the decision to launch the fundraiser, Kinga said: "I never imagined I would be in a position to ask for help like this. Our family has always worked hard to stand on our own, and starting this fundraiser has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. But I am doing this because I am desperate to give my daughter every possible chance to survive."

At the time of writing, more than £17,000 has been raised towards a £50,000 goal.

The court has ordered that Carrington be remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing scheduled for 19 May at the Old Bailey.

David Malone, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the CPS in north London, said: "We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

"It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Indy100 reached out to the Metropolitan Police for comment

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