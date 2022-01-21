Documents filed in the federal court on Thursday alleged that several Los Angeles Sheriff Department deputies and Los Angeles firefighters took graphic photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies after the deadly January 2020 helicopter crash - and showed them off at bars and even an award show ceremony.

Vanessa Bryant, widow to Kobe and mother to 13-year-old Gianna, filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County, the sheriff's department, the fire department, and eight police officers in September 2020 for invasion of privacy and negligence.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant Getty Images

According to a statement filed by Bryant's attorney, Luis Li,

"close-up photos of Gianna and Kobe's remains were passed around on at least 28 Sheriff's Department devices and by at least a dozen firefighters and shown off in bars and at an awards gala."

The documents also included a potential witness list that names two private citizens, one of which attended the 2020 Golden Mike awards, who said a former Los Angeles Fire Department member was showing the photos to other people as reported by USA Today.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County lawyers requested a case dismissal, arguing that the photos of Kobe and Gianna were not circulated to the public at large and county personnel was instructed to delete all photos. The bid was rejected by a federal judge.

The trial is expected to begin sometime in February.