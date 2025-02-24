Kristen Bell stole the show at this year's SAG Awards, leaving audiences stunned with what many are calling "the best concept performance ever".

Now, we all know and love the iconic anthem 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' from Disney’s Frozen. But on Sunday night (23 February) in Los Angeles, Bell completely flipped the script, adding her own twist to the classic with a hilarious and heartfelt rendition titled, 'Do You Want to Be an Actor?'

The track was complete with a montage of a wide range of Hollywood's famed actors with throwback photos from their earlier roles and real-time reactions from the audience.

She sang: "Do you wanna be an actor? Just get your foot inside the door. Can you scream a lot on Halloween or be a beauty queen or hug a purple dinosaur?"

As Bell performed, the screen showed Jamie Lee Curtis grinning ear-to-ear, while Selena Gomez – who got her start on Barney & Friends – was caught smiling along with the playful lyrics.

The performance also featured the likes of Harrison Ford, Colin Farrell, Timothée Chalamet and Jeff Goldblum.





@netflix Kristen Bell channels Frozen to ask the SAG Awards one important question: Do You Want To Be An Actor #SAGAwards





Netflix, who streamed the performance on its platform, later shared the performance to its official TikTok account where Bell was inundated with praise.

"Kristen Bell’s Frozen moment is everything," one wrote, as another gushed: "NOW THIS IS HOW YOU HOST!"

A third chimed in: "Now this is good! No rude jokes, just pure appreciation."

Meanwhile, some viewers at home were left feeling teary-eyed.

"Not me crying over this," one penned, as another wrote: "As an actor why did this make me tear up a bit."

