Lady Gaga shared an adorable message to the fan who gave her a black bouquet of flowers during her Coachella performance over the weekend.

The ‘Abracadabra’ singer headlined the festival's first night on Friday (11 April) with a theatrical and spooky mix of new songs and classics.

A poignant moment came when Gaga left the stage and interacted with the crowd while belting one of the songs from her new album Mayhem, a soul-stirring number called ‘Vanish Into You’. As the singer gleefully shook hands with fans, one managed to give her a black bouquet of flowers.

Gagachella saw the pop icon singing and dancing amongst contorting skeletons in a grave, playing a piano decorated with skulls, and an ominous reappearance of her Mistress of Mayhem character, and the gothic black flowers totally fit the bill. Gaga held the bouquet like a microphone.

Lady Gaga was handed a black bouquet of flowers at Coachella Coachella/YouTube

The fan, Serena Foster, shared a gushing message about Lady Gaga on X and TikTok and thanked the Grammy winner for accepting her gift. “Thank you Lady Gaga for taking the black bouquet of flowers I brought for you, and finishing ‘Vanish Into You’ with them. You made my dreams come true tonight. I love you forever.”

Lady Gaga saw the message and responded to Foster via TikTok, thanking her for the gift that just so happened to match the show’s aesthetic. “We are connected forever and I said to Michael [Polansky, Gaga’s fiancé] can you believe a fan handed me a bouquet of black flowers - as if you knew the show before we even did it. It was perfect! I love you! Thank you for this beautiful gift.”

Foster replied and said she was “crying the happiest tears of my life”.

So adorable!

Gaga previously headlined the festival in 2017 while A Star Is Born was filming, but having just released her new album, Mayhem, which is packed with dark pop smashes such as 'Disease', 2025's show was playfully frightening.

Her fans, known as the Little Monsters, were also quick to identify all of the Easter eggs, or references, to different points in Gaga’s career, such as the metallic crutches and armour she wore in the ‘Paparazzi’ video returning for the classic song’s new rendition at Coachella.

Gagachella will be remembered forever.

