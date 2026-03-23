OnlyFans owner dies at 43 after prolonged health battle

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle with cancer, the company has announced.

The Ukrainian-American billionaire entrepreneur acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of the adult content platform, in 2018 and had served as its director and majority shareholder since.

A spokesperson for OnlyFans confirmed the news, stating: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

Mr Radvinsky's acquisition of OnlyFans came just two years after the site was launched by British father and son Guy and Tim Stokely. Under his stewardship, the UK-based firm has seen substantial financial success, distributing record dividends of $701 million (£522 million) in 2024.

This coincided with a significant surge in user numbers, which increased by almost a quarter to 377.5 million globally. While headquartered and paying tax in the UK, the platform generates the majority of its revenue from the US.

Reports had indicated that Mr Radvinsky was in discussions to sell a majority stake in the company. These talks, reportedly with investment firm Architect Capital, valued the service at approximately $5.5 billion (£4.1 billion), including debt.