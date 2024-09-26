A mum of five from the West Country has died after undergoing a 'liquid Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL)'. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Alice Delsie Preete Webb, 33, died on Monday (23 September) after having the cosmetic treatment allegedly performed by an unqualified practitioner without medical training.

A liquid BBL differs from a surgical BBL. It involves injecting high volumes of hyaluronic acid and dermal fillers into the rear area. Meanwhile, a BBL operation generally removes body fat from one area of the body and pumps it in the backside.

Ashton Collins of Save Face, the UK's top Government-backed register for medical aesthetic treatments, has warned against liquid BBLs, calling them "a crisis waiting to happen".

She said: "I am devastated to hear of Alice’s tragic passing. We launched a campaign in December 2023 calling upon the government to take urgent action to ban these procedures. We made it absolutely clear, that without urgent intervention someone would die - It makes me incredibly sad and angry that today, our fear has been confirmed and a family has been shattered."

"Liquid BBL procedures are a crisis waiting to happen. They are advertised on social media as ‘risk-free’, ‘cheaper’ alternatives to the surgical counterpart and that could not be further from the truth."

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: "Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in her 30s in Gloucester. Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35pm on Monday (23 September) with a report a woman had become unwell following a suspected cosmetic procedure.

"She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her next of kin and the coroner are aware. The woman's family are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing. The two people who had been arrested have been released on police bail. We can also confirm the woman who died is 33-year-old Alice Webb."

