Man discovers long lost brother after watching the weather forecast

Two long-lost brothers in the US have been reunited after one saw the other on the news.

Randy Waites was watching a local weather forecast on TV when he spotted a man named Eddie being interviewed who shared his last name and resembled a family member.

After his daughter did some research, Randy found out he had a brother he didn’t know existed and the pair met for the first time on Sunday (6 February).

Speaking to KCRA news in northern California, Randy said he was startled to see Eddie who “looked a lot like [his] dad in the eyes”.

Randy’s daughter, Cambria, agreed and began to try to find Eddie.

It wasn’t long until the pair connected and spoke over the phone.

Eddie said: “It was an instantaneous chill all the way from my head all the way down to my toes. At first I thought, it’s not possible. Once I seen a picture of him, I seen my dad. I seen our dad. I knew it was real.”

As Randy had never met their father, he said Eddie has been filling him in on details about his life.

“[I] never saw a picture of him my entire life,” Randy said. “[Eddie] has been texting me all kinds of different stuff, pictures of my grandfather, and filling in on the family history that I never had on that side.”

On Sunday, the pair met and quickly realised they only lived within 30 miles of each other and Eddie said their first hug felt like an “out-of-body experience”.

“The whole thing is surreal,” Eddie said. “To have not only a brother, but a family I never knew existed is beyond words. It's unbelievable.'

