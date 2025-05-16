Lorde recalls candid conversation with Chappell Roan about her gender identity

Grammy winner Lorde has opened up about a candid conversation with fellow artist Chappell Roan regarding her gender identity.

The exchange was sparked by lyrics from Lorde’s upcoming album Virgin, particularly the opening track, which says: “Some days I’m a woman / Some days I’m a man.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lorde revealed that her pal Roan directly asked her about how she identifies.

"She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’" Lorde recalled.

"I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up."

The 'Royals' singer went on to describe herself as "in the middle gender-­wise," and said she's not keen on updating her pronouns. She still considers herself a cisgender woman who goes by she/her.

"I don’t think that [my identity] is radical, to be honest," Lorde continued, adding: "I see these incredibly brave young people, and it’s complicated."

"Making the expression privately is one thing, but I want to make very clear that I’m not trying to take any space from anyone who has more on the line than me. Because I’m, comparatively, in a very safe place as a wealthy, cis, white woman," she added.

Lorde announced the title of Virgin last month. Her fourth album, featuring the recent single 'What Was That,' is set for release on 27 June.

