French fashion brand Louis Vuitton has left the fashion world baffled with new human leg illusion boots that cost almost $25000.

From the viral Big Red Boots by MSCHF to Balenciaga’s $925 bath towel skirt, fashion has certainly seen some eyebrow-raising product releases in recent times.

Following on from their microscopic handbag, Louis Vuitton has shocked people once again with the release of a heeled boot that looks like a fake leg.

The LV Illusion Ankle Boot is designed to look like someone wearing a pair of black heels with white socks on. They come in two lengths – ankle-high and knee-high – and are available in two different skin tones.

The rather interesting boots debuted at Louis Vuitton's A/W show and are now retailing at a staggering $2,470 (£1,956).

According to the website, they are designed as a nod to the “Surrealist art movement”. The illusion is “painted by hand to create the illusion of a ribbed sock worn inside a black shoe” on the supple calfskin material.

The boots caused quite a stir on Instagram where people debated the look of the new boots and where the fashion industry lies.



One person argued: “The big red boots really messed up the fashion game.”

Another person joked: “Every 32-year-old single white woman in New York will own three of these.”

“Make it stop,” one person begged.

Someone else committed: “When you start running out of ideas.”

Another wrote: “This is ridiculous!!!”

