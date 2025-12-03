Mammoth festive surprise for revellers in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter

There was a festive surprise for revellers in one of Belfast’s most picturesque streets on Wednesday evening.

A life-size replica of the city’s most famous elephant Sheila took to the cobbles of Commercial Court to debut her makeover as a mammoth.

The moving elephant was created in homage to the story of the baby elephant who during the Belfast Blitz in spring 1941 was taken home at night by a kind zookeeper for safekeeping.

Her festive comeback saw Sheila donned in fur against the winter chill and blowing bubbles from both ends amid snowy scenes to the amazement of customers gathered outside The Duke of York pub.

There were also a series of pop-up performances, including The Causeway Shantymen in rousing song, along with the thunderous Spark! Worldbeaters whose signature blend of high energy drumming and street theatre stopped passers-by in their tracks.

Sheila’s surprise return follows the addition of a striking new neon light installation, honouring the elephant on Commercial Court.

Performers in Commercial Court (Jonathan Porter/Press Eye/PA) PA Media - Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Commissioned by publicans Willie and Joanne Jack and created by local neon light specialists Sign Craft and design agency, Sort Design, the artwork features a neon yellow outline of Sheila, accompanied by a powerful message encouraging passersby to look after each other.

A new take on the tradition of festive window displays, the large neon yellow letters spell out Look After and Each Other on either side of an outline drawing of Sheila and words immortalising her story.

The striking new installation was created by Sign Craft, which also created the canopy of 21 rainbow coloured illuminated umbrellas outside The Duke of York, as well as the Orpheus Ballroom of Romance sign, and the Teenage Kicks/Undertones neon sign in The Dark Horse Courtyard.

The now umbrellas were first created as a symbol of hope and brighter days ahead, emerging from the pandemic while the latest neon piece builds on that same spirit and is a reminder of Belfast’s enduring spirit and sense of community.

The spectacle in Commercial Street (Jonathan Porter/Press Eye/PA) PA Media - Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Mr Jack said the display is a timely reminder that we should all look after each other.

“The National Museum in Cardiff might have Sir Tom Bones, but now Belfast has its own Mammoth, modelled on Sheila’s furry ancestors,” he said.

“As she made her way though Commercial Court, blowing bubble kisses from both ends, you couldn’t help but smile.

“And that’s what we set out to do: to bring a little animation, excitement, joy and wonder to our wee corner of the city, with an important message running beneath it all.

“As we head into the busy festive period, we felt Sheila’s story, which is one of kindness and community, was particularly pertinent, a timely reminder that we all need to look out for each other.”

Additional pop-ups are set to take place over the coming weeks.