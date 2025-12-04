Sydney Sweeney gifts Amanda Seyfried delightfully odd birthday cake

Video
When Amanda Seyfried celebrated her 40th birthday on Tuesday’s press round for their upcoming thriller The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney topped off the surprise with a delightfully odd birthday cake.
On the morning show interview, hosts pulled out a pink-sprinkled cake from the famed Magnolia Bakery to mark the milestone.
But the real twist came later at The Housemaid premiere, Sweeney and Seyfried posed side by side, each clutching a giant cake-cutting knife before dramatically slicing through the cake together.
It was a sweet, theatrical gesture — part birthday treat, part movie-promo performance.
