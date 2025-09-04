Two Republican members of Congress have offered to read out the Jeffrey Epstein accusers’ list on the House floor for one very significant legal reason.

The Epstein files scandal has plagued US president Donald Trump and his administration as they failed to disclose the files publicly and denied the claim that there was a list of the convicted paedophile’s clients.

Many, including some of Trump’s own biggest allies, have criticised the administration, and now one of them, Marjorie Taylor Greene, alongside colleague Thomas Massie, has agreed to read the Epstein accusers’ list on the house floor to protect them against legal action.

In a post on X/Twitter, Massie revealed: “Survivors at our press conference announced they are privately compiling their own Epstein list.

“They would be sued into homelessness for naming names, but @RepMTG and I are willing to name names in the House of Representatives under Constitutional ‘speech or debate’ immunity.”

Greene shared on her profile: “I’m not afraid to say the names.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s cabal of politicians, bureaucrats, and elites who turned a blind eye must be held accountable.

“This is the product of past administrations, Republican and Democrat, trying to silence victims.

“They deserve justice. And America deserves the TRUTH.”

Under the US Constitution, Congress members are protected from lawsuits for anything said in their official capacity during legislative activity. This means they would be able to name the accused without facing legal action.

On Wednesday (3 September), a handful of United States House Representatives from both parties organised a news conference, during which some of Epstein’s accusers spoke of their harrowing experiences.

The conference was part of a push to collect 218 signatures that would enable a vote. If successful, the vote would force the Department of Justice to release all files related to the Epstein case. So far, just four Republicans have agreed. Survivors said that if that failed, they would compile a list.

“Together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know, who were regularly in the Epstein world,” said Lisa Phillips, one of Epstein’s accusers.

