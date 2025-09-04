Trump doubles down on Epstein files 'democrat hoax' despite Republicans leading rally

President Donald Trump has once again doubled down on his branding of the Epstein Files as a "democrat hoax" when addressing press alongside Polish President Karol Nawrocki, despite Republicans leading the charge for their release.

The President claimed, “It's really a Democrat hoax, because they're trying to get people to talk about something that's totally irrelevant to the success that we've had as a nation since I've been President.”

Trump made promises to release the controversial files during his 2024 campaign but has made a sharp U-turn since returning to the White House, sometimes refusing to even discuss the matter.

Questions were raised as Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and once staunch Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference with survivors of Epstein's abuse.

