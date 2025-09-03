Trump's latest claim could be his wildest yet: 'Without the US everything would die'

President Donald Trump may have just made his most outrageous claim yet.

In a press conference on Wednesday (September 2) Trump referred to his tariffs as the ultimate "war settler" doubling down on his claims that he has "settled seven wars" in the first few months of his second term.

Announcing the relocation of US Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama, Trump said: "Without the US, everything in the world would die."

The President went on to ramble about tariffs, failing to give any credible statistics on the matter.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings



