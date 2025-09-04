Epstein survivor, Lisa Phillips, announced a new list of names of the disgraced financier's associates would be compiled by survivors in protest of the US government failing to release the files in full.

On Wednesday (September 3) victims of Jeffrey Epstein shared emotional accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of the convicted sex offender.

After Donald Trump failed to follow through with his 2024 presidential campaign policy to release the Epstein files, survivors have said they'll be compiling their own list.

Phillips, said: "We will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world, it will be done by survivors, and for survivors."

