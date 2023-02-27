Masturbating walrus reappears two months after causing chaos

A walrus that went viral for all of the wrong reasons has reappeared after closing down an entire UK town over the New Year festivities.

On 30 December, Scarborough locals were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of their new arrival – but got much more than they bargained for.

The person who captured footage of Thor the walrus said: "A Walrus getting lost, ending up in Scarborough and then masturbating IN PUBLIC, then having a sleep and then Scarborough Council cancelling the NYE fireworks display in case it woke him is the denouement of 2022."

At the time, wildlife charity British Divers Marine Life Association advised Scarborough Council to cancel its planned fireworks display in order to avoid distressing the animal.

Thor was expected to be the same Arctic walrus spotted on the coast of Hampshire earlier that month.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, Thor has been spotted in Iceland, after local Elís Pétur Elísson spotted the mammal relaxing on one of the floating docks.

"He was there all day resting, and we’ve been over a few times, and he hasn’t moved at all," the 41-year-old said after getting a handful of photos of Thor the walrus. "The weather has been really good, so we thought he has travelled a long way, and now he is sunbathing."

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue later took to Facebook with a post to announce the return of the mammal.





They wrote: "After Thor's visit to the UK we wondered if we would ever see him again. We are delighted to have been informed that he is in Iceland!!"

"We are absolutely delighted by this news and know many of you will be too!"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.