Megan Fox has returned to Instagram to address Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours – slamming them as "baseless".

Last week, the Transformers actress deactivated her account after sharing a post that hinted at a potential breakup between herself and MGK (real name Colson Baker).

The post saw a series of photos of herself and a video of an enveloped burning in a fire pit. The caption took inspiration from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

Inevitably, the comments section went wild with one follower speculating Kelly had been unfaithful. "He's probably got with Sophie," they wrote referring to his guitarist.

In response, Fox joked: "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a single fire emoji.

On Sunday (19 February), Fox returned to Instagram with a statement to say no "third party" was involved – including "demons".

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," the actress wrote.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," she continued.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2020, before getting engaged in January 2021. Their relationship has raised eyebrows amid reports of the duo drinking each other’s blood, chaining themselves by their fingernails and MGK giving Fox an engagement ring made of thorns.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Fox was "very upset" with MGK after a fight over Super Bowl weekend.

"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," they told the publication.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the source claimed, noting that while the couple "have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time."





