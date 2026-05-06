Why was M.I.A. fired from Kid Cudi's tour?

Kid Cudi has dropped rapper M.I.A. from his Rebel Ragers tour lineup after her controversial remarks during a stop in Dallas on 2 May.

M.I.A. – whose real name is Mathangi Arulpragasam – reportedly shared: "I’ve been cancelled for many reasons. I never thought I’d be cancelled for being a brown Republican voter."

She added that she could no longer perform her track 'Illygal', adding that "some of you could be in the audience".

Audience members quickly took to social media, with initial confusion soon giving way to loud boos in the venue.

M.I.A. continued the show despite the reaction.

"I’m illegal," she shared on stage as a song plays behind her, "half of my team are not here because they didn’t get the visa, OK? I want you to know that. All right? So don’t listen to what the bots say on the internet."

What has Kid Cudi said?

Kid Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi – took to Instagram to tell fans he had informed her team ahead of the tour that he would not tolerate "anything offensive" at his shows.

"After the last couple shows, I've been flooding with messages from fans that were upset by her rants," he penned. "This, to me, is very disappointing and I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase."

Kid Cudi's tour is scheduled to continue until June.

Kid Cudi/Instagram





What has M.I.A. said since the incident?

Following Kid Cudi’s post, M.I.A. responded: "I wrote illygal on the Maya LP a song from 2010. I started this intro to the song with the statement saying I’m illygal, and I said my team hasn’t gotten visas yet. Then played a song that had lyrics saying “Fu&% the law”, which I still believe, if the law is unjust f@%& it."

The rapper also responded to an X/Twitter user who said she endorsed Donald Trump, writing: "Don’t be an agent of division, I can’t vote in the US, and 48% of Latin community voted Trump. So are you going to hate them all?"

"We must unite to make this country, that everyone wants to live in a better place. If you are easily led by rumour then you don't see the light for yourself. I pray for your awakening," she continued.

M.I.A. went on to share an "original version" transcript of what she said on stage.

Indy100 reached out to Kid Cudi's and M.I.A.'s representatives for comment

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