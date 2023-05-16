Conservatives are now mad that Miller Lite has also gone 'woke'

Conservatives in the US seem to have moved away from Bud Light, and now they’re criticising Miller Lite for going 'woke'.

Republicans have been boycotting Bud Light after its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, although the likes of Donald Trump Jr have recently been urging their fellow Republicans to end the boycott.

Now, it looks like Miller Lite has been facing similar scrutiny.

The company is coming under fire from some conservatives after running an advert championing the history of women in the brewing of beer and taking aim at sexist beer adverts.

The ad ran in March to celebrate Women’s History Month and made the point that women were the first to actually brew beer.

Comedian Ilana Glazer appears in the ad, saying: “How did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis.”

Glazer then talks about their initiative to turn old sexist ads into compost, feeding worms and using “worm poop” to grow hops which would be donated to female brewers.

Glazer says in the clip: “Miller Lite is on a mission not only clean up their s***, but the whole beer industry’s shit.”

The ad has begun attracting criticism on social media from conservative pundits who have called the clip ‘too woke’ – whatever that means.

Writer and radio host Clay Travis wrote: "Miller Lite saw the Bud Light disaster and decided they needed their own woke beer ad. These companies are broken & have no idea who actually consumes their products”

One social media user also wrote: “It seems Miller Lite doesn’t understand their audience either.”

“Did NOBODY learn from Bud Light’s COSTLY mistake? Miller Lite just dropped this WOKE advertisement!!! When will these beer companies learn????” commented another.

“You had a silver platter placed right in front of you and you $#!t out a woke feminist trash ad?!” wrote @phillipritchie.

Speaking to his followers recently, Donald Trump Jr spoke against the Bud Light boycott and urged them not to ‘destroy’ the US firm.

He said: “I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company, for something like this. Trust me, the memes have been so good. I’m sitting there chomping [unintelligible].

“But like, when I actually look into it, I’m not going to blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell.”

