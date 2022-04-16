Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services apologised after accidentally tweeting a foot fetish Pornhub link instead of Covid numbers.

The health agency, also known as Santé Québec, left the porn link up for approximately 30 minutes before realising their mortifying blunder. They later apologised on Thursday to their 103,000 followers.



The ministry later tweeted: "Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account. We are looking for the causes. We are sorry for the inconvenience."



The link directed Twitter users to a video titled: Femdom (female domination) foot worship – and it wasn't long until users picked up on the gaffe and inundated timelines with screenshots to mock the mistake.

One joked: "They really put their foot in the mouth this time," while another added, "I guess someone was 'working' from home."

Twitter user Pierre Langevin mocked the agency, saying it should be easy to find the person responsible for the error.

"Obviously ministry officials have time to waste on sites containing inappropriate content, do not look for the causes but rather the individual," they tweeted. "A clue some tissues on his desk."



Liam Allen-Millen, another Twitter user said: "My deepest sympathies go out to the Santé Québec employee who accidentally tweeted out foot fetish porn from the official government Twitter page along with the daily Covid-19 update."



While one joked that Quebec is "once again a figment of our imagination." "

"Your social media manager has been multitasking at home," another jested. "You should really get them back to the office."

Thankfully, the health services later updated its Twitter followers with the correct Covid figures.

Data shows that the Canadian providence has seen 3,190 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 26 new deaths reported. Theres has been 94 new hospitalisations and 13 more people brought to intensive care.

Around 46,057 new vaccinations have been administered, bringing the total who have received at least one jab up to 85.7 percent.

