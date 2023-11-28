A mother from Texas attended her daughter’s high school posing as her child to prove a point, but it quickly backfired.

With the threat of school shootings in America, it’s easy to understand why a parent would be concerned about who is entering their child’s school.

But, 32-year-old Casey Garcia took things to unnecessary lengths by posing as her 13-year-old daughter to try and prove how easy it is for an adult to enter a school.

The incident occurred in June 2021 when Garcia, who was 30 at the time, attended classes throughout the day at Elizario Middle School, posing as her daughter.

She posted videos of herself trespassing on YouTube and TikTok in an attempt to prove the ease at which she was able to enter the school, reportedly by providing her daughter's ID number.

In a YouTube video, Garcia could be seen wearing a mask (as the incident took place during Covid times) inside the school and even greeting the principal in the hallway.

Going to school as my 13yr old daughter (Middle School edition) www.youtube.com

Police later gained a warrant for Garcia’s arrest. Garcia explained shortly after the 2021 incident: “We need better security at our schools. This is what I tried to prove. I don’t mean to be curt, but I kind of feel like I proved it.”

According to El Paso Times, Garcia was found guilty of criminal trespassing and was sentenced to six months of probation, 100 hours of community service and a $700 (£554) probated fine.

After her conviction, Garcia’s attorney, Theresa Caballero, told the Washington Post that her client “wanted only to make a point about improving school safety”.

Caballero added: “Clearly, trespassing on school grounds – and nobody was harmed by it – is less harmful than the harm you’re trying to avoid, which is a school shooting.”

The school district involved said it is now working to improve safety measures.

