New stamps mark 75th anniversary of Peanuts comic strip

Good grief – Royal Mail has released images of new stamps to mark the 75th anniversary of the popular comic strip Peanuts.

The eight stamps include specially adapted artworks from classic comic strips that feature the main characters, with some special British touches.

Snoopy is seen perched on a red postbox with Woodstock, while Lucy and Linus enjoy a day at the seaside, building a sandcastle.

One stamp shows Snoopy and Woodstock as Buckingham Palace guards (Royal Mail/PA)

Another stamp shows Snoopy and Woodstock on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. In another, Schroeder plays Pomp and Circumstance No 1 by Edward Elgar on the piano as Lucy, Snoopy and Charlie Brown celebrate nearby.

Charlie Brown and Franklin are captured playing football, and another stamp shows Charlie Brown and Snoopy in the rain.

For the 50 years Charles Schulz wrote Peanuts, the comic was read by millions around the world, and at one time was published in 2,600 newspapers globally.

Lucy and Linus are shown with their sandcastle on another stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “For generations, Peanuts has brought laughter, comfort, and quiet wisdom.

“This stamp collection is a heartfelt tribute to Charles M Schulz’s enduring legacy and the timeless charm of his comic strip.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Thursday and go on general sale from July 24.