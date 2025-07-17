Why you’re seeing ‘Dagestan’ being used on TikTok more - and we should be concerned

Thanks to the rise of the manosphere, social media is now awash with hurtful comments disguised as cryptic lingo - and one phrase that's popping up on TikTok more and more, is Dagestan.

To the average person, it means nothing, but it's actually now being used to target LGBT+ people and more feminine-presenting men online.

Dagestan refers to the Republic of Dagestan, located in the North Caucasus region of Russia, and while the online term has no official meaning (it's a load of nonsense, after all), there are two alternative connotations that are floating around the internet - and neither of them are particularly pleasant.

The first refers to the country's mistreatment of LGBT+ people, as their rights in Dagestan are virtually non-existent, and they can often be subjected to arbitrary arrests and torture as a result of their sexuality.





@zakheath Replying to @🏴 We’re so backwards stilll #skincare #naturalmakeup #makeup #dagestan #fy

When users write terms such as "2-3 years Dagestan" (an actual comment we saw below a TikTok video), they're insinuating that spending 2-3 years in Dagestan will change their sexuality.

The second suggested definition of Dagestan is based more around femininity - more so men that are feminine-presenting, or interested in things that might typically be associated with women, like makeup.

We saw one user dissect that by commenting 'Dagestan', they're suggesting a trip there might make someone more masculine.

The internet is a lovely place, isn't it?

It's thought to have originated from a viral interview with UFC fighter Islam Machachev, where he suggests Daniel Cormier, who's interviewing him, should send his son to Dagestan to "man up".

“If you want your son, high-level wrestling, send him two, three years to Dagestan and forget", he can be heard saying in the clip.





@justsammorris Replying to @OliverV2

Popular TikToker, Sam Morris, who has often been subjected to 'Dagestan' comments, made a video addressing the term recently.

"It's time to start calling out this stuff", he told followers, questioning why this kind of behaviour has become "normal" on the internet. "I'm not tolerant, I'm intolerant - you commented this on the wrong f****** person's page."

"It's fascinating that these comments have all happened at once, it's like a cult and just shows we haven't moved forwards", added Zak Heath, another TikToker who have been subjected to similar comments.

"People just can’t let other live", someone responded. "You're not harming anyone and it’s your life! what you do on socials media is a power statement: you want others to feel beautiful and loved. keep you’re head up and you’re doing amazing."

We couldn't agree more.

Why not read...

This is why celebrities are wearing 'Protect The Dolls' t-shirts

TikTok's Sylvanian Drama is being sued by Sylvanian Families

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.