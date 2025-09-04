Nigel Farage got absolutely destroyed by a US House representative and the people of the UK are here for it.

On Wednesday (3 September), populist Reform UK leader Farage was absent from the first Prime Minister’s Questions since the summer recess in favour of a visit to the US.

The Clacton MP was on Capitol Hill to testify to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, where he claimed there is an alleged free speech crisis in Britain and likened it to North Korea.

But, before he got to all that, Farage was given a savage dressing down by US congressman Jamie Raskin, who labelled him a “ Trump sycophant ” among other things and skillfully refuted Farage’s claim that there is a free speech crisis in Britain.

“No one has stopped him (Farage) from going on Russian TV 17 times and saying… that the one world political leader he most admired was Vladimir Putin, even though Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and a dictator who has regularly interfered in other countries’ democratic elections.”

Raskin continued: “For a man who fashions himself as some kind of free speech martyr, Mr Farage seems most at home with the autocrats and dictators of the world who are crushing freedom on Earth.”

He concluded: “To the people of [the] UK who think this Putin-loving, free speech imposter and Trump sycophant will protect freedom in your country, come on over to America and see what Trump and MAGA are doing to destroy our freedom… You might think twice before you let Mr Farage ‘make Britain great again’.”

“Damn. That's good,” one viewer responded.

Another asked: “Why is no-one in any position of power IN OUR BLOODY COUNTRY calling Farage out like this?”

Someone else said: “I hope this takedown of @Nigel_Farage by @RepRaskin leads the news in the UK."

“This was just beautiful to watch,” wrote another.

During the Congress hearing, Farage was asked directly if he had banned journalists who disagree with his views from Reform UK events, which he eventually denied after appearing to try and dodge giving an exact answer.

However, in September 2024, journalists from the Byline Times and DeSmog were reportedly banned from the party’s national conference despite buying tickets.

