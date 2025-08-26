Watch Farage follow in Trump's footsteps in latest bizarre AI video

Nigel Farage has appeared to follow in pal Donald Trump's footsteps in his latest political campaign by using AI in bizarre video of himself dancing in a fur coat on Clacton Pier.

The Reform leader, who hasn't been shy about his support for Trump and aspirations to work alongside the US president, can be seen dancing and rapping on the pier in a fur coat in the video which has been viewed over a million times on X.

The rap song which Farage captioned "A little bit of fun" features lyrics that say things look "so right for Reform” and that it's the “party of the people”.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings