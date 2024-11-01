As the temperatures drop, Norovirus is more common this time of the year - and NHS data shows cases are increasing earlier than compared to 2023.

There was a 29 per cent rise in infections between September 23 and October 6, double the usual rate for this period.

Otherwise known as the "winter vomiting bug," symptoms of the Norovirus are a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

Amid this increase in cases, a nurse has shared her tips on how to prevent the bug from spreading.

Taking to TikTok with her advice, NHS Infection Prevention and Control Nurse Christine Woodgate said: "If you are feeling or being sick, have diarrhoea or have a temperature, headache, or aching in your arms or legs, it could be norovirus."

People have been taking to TikTok to share their experience of getting the awful stomach bug, as user @simonsits shared how she's "finally feeling like a human being," after recovering from the "harrowing" illness, while another user @ktfranklin was self-isolating at home and urged people to "stay safe" as she shared her experience of having Norovirus.

To stop others from catching the virus, this is what Woodgate recommends:

Stay at home



Those who reckon they have all the symptoms of Norovirus are urged to stay at home, and to take time off work and school "until you've not had diarrhoea or vomiting for two days".

Woodgate also says not to visit care homes or hospitals during this time, since patients with vulnerable immune systems could catch the illness easier.

Wash your hands regularly and properly

To stop the spread, we must wash our hands - the recommended duration is 40 seconds.

Wash your hands with soap and water to prevent the spread," Woodgate echoed, and it must be with water and soap, as hand sanitiser is not a good substitute in this instance because it is not effective in preventing the bug from spreading.

NHS also notes the importance of washing your hands after going to the toilet or changing a nappy and before eating or handling food.

@nhsblackcountry Christine Woodgate is an Infection Prevention and Control Nurse, she tells us the signs and symptoms of norovirus and how to stop the spread. #nhs #nurse #nursesoftiktok #blackcountry #walsall #sandwell #dudley #wolverhampton #health #healthadvice #healthvlog #winter #bug #norovirus #foryou #foryoupage #fyp

Worried about symptoms? Call NHS 111

Woodgate explained that the "very unpleasant" stomach bug typically lasts two days, and Norovirus usually doesn't require professional medical treatment as both rest and drinking plenty of fluid tend to do the trick.

Plus due to the bug being highly contagious, it's not recommended that people with the stomach bug visit their GP as you risk spreading it to others.

However, the nurse added: "If you are worried about you or your child's symptoms, go to 111.nhs.uk or call 111."

When should I go to A&E?

It is also advised you should go to A&E if there is vomit in your blood or your vomit looks like ground coffee; if you have green vomit or your child has yellow-green or green vomit; if you might have swallowed something poisonous; if you have stiff neck pain or pain when looking at bright lights; or have a sudden, severe headache or stomach ache.

