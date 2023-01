A racoon in Georgia was found frozen to a railway track by its testicles after temperatures dropped to minus 12 degrees.

The animal was seen facing an oncoming train, straddling the metal tracks.

"I poured the warm water under his bottom while a co-worker worked the shovel under his butt to try and break him loose", says Neil Mullis, who rescued the creature.

"He jumped off the rail and ran in the woods never looking back."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters