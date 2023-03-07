Twenty eight girls hospitalised after using Ouija board at school

Twenty-eight girls have been hospitalised after allegedly playing with an Ouija board in school.

The students were rushed to hospital after losing consciousness at school. The schoolgirls were admitted with signs of fainting, anxiety and other symptoms.

The school’s directors and concerned teachers accompanied the students to the hospital.

Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, Sucre Department, Colombia, said in a video statement: “There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Given the reported cases, a series of comments were unleashed on the community that, rather than helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an adverse environment for our work. For this reason, INEGA is allowed to report that the students were referred to the local municipal hospital according to protocols in place.





Jam Press

“Directors and teachers accompanied the students during the evaluation process. The respective parents and/or guardians were informed of the situation at the time.”

The school is waiting for the medical reports before providing an update on the incident. Torres also pointed out that the first two hospitalised students have underlying medical conditions.

He clarified: “The school is waiting for the medical diagnoses to provide further reliable information.The educational institute also respectfully asks citizens to refrain from making early judgements and diagnoses of their own.”

Many parents believe the children have been using Ouija boards in class.

One mother complained: “I work here in a hospital kiosk and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting. Parents, you have to move, investigate what’s happening at school, because our children cannot continue in this situation. Our children always have a good breakfast and it cannot be said that what’s happening is due to lack of food.”





Jam Press

It is unclear when the school plans to give an update on the students’ medical diagnoses.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have yet to confirm whether a police investigation is underway.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



