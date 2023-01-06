These are the two reasons Prince Harry's penis is in the news

Prince Harry has obviously made the news a fair few times in recent years after stepping back as a working member of the royal family, but now another type of working member has been making headlines amid the right royal conflict – if you know what we mean.

Harry, who is set to release his bombshell autobiography Spare in the UK next week (though the memoir has already gone on sale early in Spain), reportedly reveals how the duke lost his virginity aged 17 in a field behind a “very busy pub” in the dramatic book.

The Daily Mail claims Harry writes he was treated like a “young stallion” by the anonymous older woman, and recounts the experience while writing about how he was visited by a royal bodyguard named Marko during his time at Eton College.

The 38-year-old duke supposedly writes: “I suspected he [Marko] was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.

“No doubt someone had seen us.”

It turns out it wasn’t about that, as Marko had instead been sent to check in on the young royal after his father King Charles’ press office learned about a certain newspaper article.

Yet unbelievably, in another report which makes us think Spare will read more like a romance novel than a controversial criticism of the royal family we’ve all come to expect, that’s not the only story in the book relating to Harry’s penis – or “todger”.

According to Page Six, the duke was suffering from frostbite in his private parts during the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate in 2011, following a 200-mile charity expedition to the North Pole in March that year.

“While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day,” he reveals.

The autobiography also reportedly sees Harry confirm he was circumcised as a child - something his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, had “forbidden”.

He continues: “While it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby.”

So that’s that, then.

Spare is set for a UK release on 10 January.

