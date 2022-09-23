The Queen's funeral was a historic occasion that aired across many channels in the UK, but it has been revealed Buckingham Palace has the power to veto certain footage as part of a broadcasting deal.

As a result, it means certain footage from the funeral services at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle on September 19 will never be aired again.

Broadcasters from the likes of the BBC, ITV, and Sky News all received messages from royal staff regarding timestamped footage they don't want to appear in future broadcasts and on social media.

All in all, there are five clips that the royal family have requested to be removed from circulation, The Guardian reported.

Though this news is said to have caused unease among journalists who covered the funeral and their concerns regarding the extent to which the royal family have control over their press coverage and also their relationship with the British media.

Guidance was given from the royal family on what images and videos were deemed acceptable and an emphasis on avoiding intrusion into the grief of individual members of the royal family.

The public also won't be seeing videos from the funeral on entertainment shows either as another condition was for funeral footage to only be used in news coverage.

Social media clips created for the funeral have been promised to be “solemn and dignified" by broadcasters too while there were restrictions in place to not allow the funeral to be streamed on video platforms like TikTok.

Elsewhere, broadcasters did not air the footage of a man who charged at the Queen's coffin while the late monarch was lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Overall, the Queen's funeral was watched by an average of 26.2million people across all channels, making it one of the biggest broadcast collaborations in British television history as BBC, ITV, and Sky News worked together to provide enough camera equipment when the Queen's coffin travelled from Westminster to Windsor, on the final leg of her journey.

