The Queen's funeral is taking place today (September 19) and it is anticipated to be "the biggest live TV event in history," with 4.1 billion people predicted to watch the occasion.

After 70 years on the throne, the oldest and longest reigning British monarch passed away in Balmoral on September 8, and after lying-in-state for six days (14-19 September) in Westminister Hall, her funeral service will begin at 11 am at Westminster Abbey.

Coverage of the state funeral will air on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky News, ITV (and ITV's main channels including the ITV Hub), as well as international channels broadcasting the event in different countries.

Due to this significant moment in history, Carolina Beltramo, TV analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com predicts a "no fewer than 4.1 billion" will tune in to watch the funeral, a record-breaking number of viewers "as half the people on planet Earth pause to pay their respects."

"Such is the love and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II around the world that her funeral is destined to be the biggest live TV event in history," Beltramo told Metro.

"Generations of people across the globe won’t have been alive the last time pomp and pageantry were seen on this scale.

"While it’s a sad occasion, they can be forgiven for being enthralled by a spectacle that echoes throughout history. For that reason alone they’ll be drawn to witness the dawn of this new age in their billions," she added.

To put this in perspective, here is a rundown of the most watched TV broadcasts of all time:

Live 8 (2005) – 2 billion Live Aid (1985)– 1. 9billion CCTV New Year's Gala (2019) – 1.1billion Sydney New Year's Eve 2010–2011 (2010) – 1.1billion Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer (1981) – 1 billion First inauguration of Barack Obama (2009) – 1 billion The Wall – Live in Berlin (1990) – 1 billion Wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton (2011) – 1 billion Munich massacre (1972) – 900million The moon landing (1969) – 652million The assassination of John F. Kennedy (1963) – 600million Summer Olympics opening ceremony (2008) - 593million

TV networks have already begun their broadcast for the funeral as guests arrive and the procession from Parliament Square takes place.

