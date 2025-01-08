Royal Mail to issue stamps celebrating comedy show The Vicar of Dibley

A set of 12 special stamps is being issued by Royal Mail to celebrate much-loved BBC comedy series The Vicar of Dibley.

Eight stamps depict memorable scenes from the hit sitcom, including the guest appearance by former ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell, while four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, show a Dibley Parish Council meeting.

The Vicar of Dibley starred comedian Dawn French as the chocolate-craving Reverend Geraldine Granger and ran for three series from 1994 to 2000, followed by four special episodes between 2004 and 2007.

Geraldine performs a ballet duet with Dame Darcey Bussell (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, David Gold, said: “The superb writing and the warmth and idiosyncrasies of its characters made The Vicar of Dibley one of the most loved TV comedies of all time.

“We celebrate the series with new stamps revisiting some of the show’s classic moments.”

The sitcom, created by Richard Curtis, was inspired by the Church of England’s decision in 1993 to allow the ordination of women.

Jim writes his characteristic response to a question on a flash card (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

It traced the fortunes of French’s character, Granger, after she is appointed as vicar in the fictional Oxfordshire village of Dibley, with episodes showing her learning to live and work alongside a colourful collection of locals, including parish councillor Jim Trott (played by Trevor Peacock) and church verger Alice Tinker (Emma Chambers).

The Royal Mail set includes two second-class stamps, one showing Geraldine at the chaotic wedding ceremony of Hugo Horton (James Fleet) and Alice, and another of Geraldine forcing David Horton (Gary Waldhorn) to smile after hearing that Alice and Hugo are expecting a baby.

The Vicar Of Dibley miniature sheet showing a council meeting (Royal Mail/PA)

The moment where Geraldine jumps into a very deep puddle, and a recurring scene where she attempts to tell Alice a joke in the vestry over a cup of tea, are both depicted on first-class stamps.

Also included are £1 stamps of Frank Pickle (John Bluthal) and Owen Newitt (Roger Lloyd-Pack) performing in the Dibley Christmas show, while another shows Jim writing his characteristic response: “No, no, no, no, no” – on a piece of paper to avoid waking Alice and Hugo’s baby.

One of the best remembered scenes of the sitcom found Geraldine taking charge of a dance routine alongside Dame Darcey.

The eight stamps showing scenes from The Vicar of Dibley (Royal Mail/PA)

This moment, and a scene where Geraldine samples a sandwich made by Letitia Cropley (Liz Smith), are both featured on £2.80 stamps.

French’s comical cleric tied the knot with handsome newcomer Harry Kennedy, played by Richard Armitage, in the final full-length episode on New Year’s Day in 2007.

A handful of Comic Relief sketches and mini-episodes have appeared since the series officially ended, including three short “sermons” broadcast during the Covid-19 pandemic.