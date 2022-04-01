Russian troops gave up control of the Chernobyl nuclear power due to radiation poisoning, and everyone on social media has reacted in pretty much the same way.

The territory surrounding the power plant has now been handed back to Ukrainian forces, with the Ukrainian state nuclear company confirming that Russian forces had withdrawn.

“According to the staff of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, there are now no outsiders on site,” the state-owned firm Energoatom posted online, confirming most troops had gone from the area.

While it has yet to be confirmed by another source, the statement from Energoatom said that Russian soldiers had received "significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches in the exclusion zone around the plant.

Most people reacting online thought that it seemed pretty obvious that this could happen – and that occupying a contaminated site could have been a tactical oversight on behalf of Russia.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts, with one saying: “Who would have thought invading and occupying a contaminated site might be risky?”

Another added: “So the Russians really thought, ‘Gee, this unpopulated Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is lightly defended; let's take that, dig-in, and make it our base of operations’?”





Energoatom also said that as a result of their concerns about radiation, "almost a riot began to brew among the soldiers," and suggested that their unexpected departure could have been due to this.



Ukraine has repeatedly expressed safety concerns about Chernobyl and demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The reactor at Chernobyl infamously melted down in April 1986 during a test, covering much of Europe in a radioactive cloud. Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union at the time and a highly protected 20-mile exclusion zone had existed around the site to this day.

