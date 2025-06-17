Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of “abandoning” her trust in Donald Trump to defend Tucker Carlson and MAGA is not happy.

MTG has made her name as a hardline Trump supporter over the years, but recently surprised (and angered) some of her main fan base by taking the side of Trump’s opposition.

It comes after Trump labelled former ally and Fox News host Carlson as “kooky” after the two disagreed on their position on the Israel-Iran conflict.

Carlson is an outspoken critic of the involvement of the US in conflict in the Middle East and he claimed Trump is “complicit” in Israel’s recent attacks on Iran.

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’” responded Trump in a Truth Social post.

In a surprising turn of events, MTG has taken the side of Carlson, writing in a lengthy X/Twitter post: “Tucker Carlson is one of my favorite people. He fiercely loves his wife, children, and our country.

“Since being fired by the neocon network Fox News, he has more popularity and viewers than ever before.

“He unapologetically believes the same things I do. That if we don’t fight for our own country and our own people then we will no longer have a country for our children and our grandchildren.

“And foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction.

“That’s not kooky. That’s what millions of Americans voted for. It’s what we believe is America First.”

“Sorry MTG. I like most of your positions but abandoning trust in Trump’s leadership is NOT helpful nor wise and only causes further division,” one critic replied.

But many others were pleased and shocked to see MTG distance herself from Trump.









Someone joked: “Please don’t make me agree with MTG and Tucker Carlson.”













Another said: “MTG attacking @realDonaldTrump? Never thought I’d see it happen.”





One person asked: “What world are we living in where MTG makes a good point?”









Another quoted the saying: “‘Even a stopped clock is right twice a day’.”













