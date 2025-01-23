Rare tornado warning in place as Storm Eowyn set to batter the UK

A rare tornado warning has been issued as the UK braces for Storm Eowyn, described as a "once in 100 years" event.

In the UK, it seems there has been no end to turbulent weather, with several storms causing disruption , flooding and damage already this winter.

The next to hit our shores is Storm Eowyn, the first named storm of 2025, which experts have described as a one-in-a-hundred-year event. The worst of the weather is due to make land on Friday (24 January).

Forecasters have upgraded the weather warnings that cover the entirety of the British Isles, with the whole country under a yellow Met Office warning for wind.

Large parts of Scotland, northern England and north Wales are under an amber alert for wind.

In addition, red warnings for wind have been issued for parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland between 7am and 5pm on Friday, with wind gusts expected to reach between 80-90 mph, and up to 100mph in some exposed areas.

The Met Office explained: “This brings the risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies, as well as dangerous conditions outdoors. Winds will gradually ease from the south through Friday afternoon.”

It comes as the European Storm Forecast Experiment issued a map placing parts of the UK under a level two alert, with some under a less severe level one, with “tornado events possible“.

A spokesperson said: “A level 2 was issued for S UK mainly for severe wind gusts with a few tornado events possible. A strong event cannot be ruled out.

“A level 1 surrounds the level 2 area with a similar risk but lower probabilities.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings