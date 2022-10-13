A swan appeared to take the term "swanning around" seriously after it was spotted casually waddling in the middle of traffic in Glasgow this morning (October 13).

The brave bird was stubborn in refusing to move out of the way of cars on the Kingston Bridge at 10:26 causing traffic to slow on the M8 over the Clyde.

Traffic Scotland posted a photo from a CCTV camera located on the bridge where the swan can be seen in a stand-off with a 4x4 vehicle.

"Traffic slowing Eastbound on the Kingston Bridge due to a swan walking on the carriageway," the tweet read.

Drivers were also advised to "take care when approaching," but fortunately the problem was soon solved as around ten minutes later at 10.36 am, Traffic Scotland followed up with another tweet.



"Swan has now been retrieved with traffic back on the move Eastbound."

Though how exactly the swan was retrieved wasn't detailed, and now we have the infamous scene from Hot Fuzz where Simon Pegg and Nick Frost police constable characters apprehend a troublesome swan.

Meanwhile, another swan caused chaos for commuters earlier this month (October 3) after it was found on train tracks in Staines, Surrey and caused an hour-long delay before the swan was captured and the line was reopened.

