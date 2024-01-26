Taylor Swift's team is reportedly considering taking legal action against a string of explicit AI images targeting the star.

Earlier this week, it was reported that "dozens" of deepfakes were uploaded online, showing Swift posing provocatively at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

It didn't take long for fans to get involved, standing by the singer and rightfully calling out the vile behaviour of the anonymous creators.

Posts flooded X/Twitter when "Protect Taylor Swift" started trending, with one writing: "It doesn't matter how famous someone is, we all deserve respect, Taylor Swift is a real person who deserves respect no matter what..."

Another added: "Protect Taylor Swift and every other individual out there whose lives have been impacted by the misuse of AI. Today is SWIFT next will be your sister and mom."

X/Twitter

The images reportedly spread across various social media platforms, before eventually being removed due to violating guidelines.

Now, Swift and her team may take legal action against the content.

A source close to Swift told the Daily Mail: "Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge.

"The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with.

"These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone.

"Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously.

"They have the right to be, and every woman should be.

"The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted."

