Tesco has confirmed that it is investigating an incident at one of their supermarkets where a customer claimed that their shopping was checked by a member of staff who also tried to take their phone.

The incident occurred when the customer, who goes by the name of @Annemarieherridge3 on TikTok, tried to exit the Tesco Extra in the Arena Shopping Park in Coventry, where she had completed a scan as you go shop and was approached by two staff members.

She claims that she was "chased" by a woman in the shop and was also confronted by a man in plain clothes who appeared to be an in-store detective but didn't present any ID when he was asked to.

Her shopping had come to £101.06, which included a chicken, and presented the receipt to the member of staff who was questioning her, who by this point had told her colleague to call the police.

The TikTok, which has been viewed more than 170,000 times and also sees the member of staff attempt to take the phone from the customer's hands. The video appears to end with the member of staff walking away.

In the caption to the post Anne Marie wrote: " Go into tesco get a few bits that i needed for the next few days and to get some chicken for my dogs i always use a scan as u shop with my club card i can then see my total and no have to worry abojt adding it up in my head , so check out costing me £101.06 go to walk out then get stoped by this man and a women she then tells me she needs to check my trolly no a problem but she walks off this women walks over and tries to snatch my phone out of my hand and tells me im not allowed to recored them Make them viral THIS IS AT THE COVENTRY RICHO ARENA (Tesco’s) [sic]."

According to the Mirror, Anne Marie has since claimed that she has been banned from the store.

Tesco are yet to issue a full statement but have confirmed that they ar investigating the incident.

