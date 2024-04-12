Lord of the Rings: Everything you need to know about the new film

A new The Lord of the Rings film is confirmed to be coming to cinemas later in 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is an animated prequel to The Lord of the Rings trilogy which itself was adapted into Oscar-winning films at the start of the 2000s.

This time around, The War of the Rohirrim is an animated feature set 183 years before the events of The Two Towers.

During the Warner Bros panel at CinemaCon 2024,ComicBook.com reports it's on track with a release during the Holiday 2024 window being confirmed at the event.

The film has already been delayed - it was set for release in April 2024 but Warner Bros pushed the release back to Holiday 2024 last year.

A specific release date is not yet confirmed.

Brian Cox's character of Helm Hammerhand New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim reportedly tells the story Helm Hammerhand, a legendary King of Rohan who must defend against an army of Dunlendings.

He becomes the namesake for the stronghold of Helm's Deep.

Further details of what to expect have not yet been confirmed but much of the voice cast has already been revealed.

Featuring is Succession's Brian Cox who is playing Hammerhead, with Miranda Otto reprising her role as Eowyn, narrating the film.

Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski also feature among the voice cast.

It's set to be directed by Japanese anime director Kenji Kamiyama for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation and will feature 2D animation from Sola Entertainment.

A new The Lord of the Rings series is set to be released on Prime Video later in 2024 too, with The Rings of Power coming later this year.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.