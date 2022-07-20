Tucker Carlson criticized a 'foreign born billionaire' for 'changing our country fundamentally' despite working for foreign-born billionaire Rupert Murdoch's company Fox News.

On Tuesday night's episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson focused on immigration, specifically purporting the 'great replacement theory'. Carlson, 53, spread the far-right conspiracy theory and cited an organization that helps unaccompanied immigrant minors avoid deportation as a problem.

"Fox News is reporting tonight that the administration awarded $172 million grant to a George Soros-linked organization which exists 'help young border crossers avoid deportation'", Carlson said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The organization Carlson cited is the Vera Institute for Justice which mainly fights against mass incarceration although they do work to fight other injustices like police brutality.

"Why is some foreign-born billionaire allowed to change our country fundamentally?" Carlson asked. "That's the big question."

Many found Carlson's inquiry ironic given his platform, Fox News, is owned by Australian-born billionaire Rupert Murdoch. Although Murdoch sought naturalized citizenship in 1985, he was born and raised in Australia putting him the camp of Carlson's "foreign-born billionaire" category.

Soros is Hungarian-born but also became a naturalized US citizen.

Murdoch is estimated to be worth $18.5 billion according to Forbes. The 91-year-old founded mass media organizations News Corp and Fox News. Together the two control major publications like the The Times, Wall Street Journal, The Sun, news.com.au, and many more.

Murdoch's networks and publications have come under scrutiny before for being outwardly biased towards conservatives. Former Fox News hosts have called out the network for defending conspiracy theories like the one Carlson spoke about.

One study conducted by political scientists found that viewers who watched Fox News only were less educated on topics like Covid-19 and mistakes made by Donald Trump. Viewers who diversified their network viewership had a greater understanding of each topic.

Carlson calling out foreign-born billionaires changing the US seemingly was an effort to continue pushing the great replacement conspiracy theory - something Carlson is known to do often.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



