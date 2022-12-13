Tributes paid to TikTok star Ali Spice following her death, aged 21

Friends and family have confirmed the death of TikTok star Ali Dulin.

The 21-year-old influencer, who goes by the name of @alidspicexo on Instagram, died in a car accident. Her death was confirmed on 12 December, leaving many people in shock.

Ali rose to success on social media platforms after sharing dance videos and a glimpse into her life working at Hooters. She also streamed on Twitch frequently.

On Monday, friends confirmed the devastating news, with Ariane Avandi writing a post that read: "Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now…Ali you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing. You are an amazing friend and incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone’s for just being YOU!!"

Another friend of Ali, Laine Farrell, wrote: "Can’t believe this honestly. we shared the same hooter birthday, both Scorpios who are obsessed with hello kitty, pink, and cats. you JUST turned 21. Life is crazy."

Fans turned to Twitter to express their condolences.

"This is so heartbreaking to hear," one wrote. "I'm so sorry."

Another social media user said: "Ali Spice passed away last night and I’m just so sad, she was one of my favorite TikTok gals and she was only 21."

A third tweeted: "Ali Spice died and my heart is heavy, her career was just starting."

One shocked Twitter user added: "What the actual f****, RIP Ali Spice. I'm in shock. She was so lovely and radiated the best energy in her vids I can’t believe this."

