An Australian body positivity activist has hit back at trolls who slammed her for wearing white to a wedding.

Lacey-Jade Christie turned to TikTok (@laceyjadechristie) after being inundated with harsh comments against her outfit choice of a deep v-neck white dress.

In the viral clip, Lacey-Jade sipped wine while recounting one of the comments, which said: "33, you should know better than that, that is inappropriate. And the people that have to look at you are hurt".

Speaking to news.com.au, she said: "I think it’s really interesting that people can see a photo or a video of a stranger on the internet and make such wild assumptions,"

"Not only that, but the level at which people expect others to adhere to their own traditions and expectations is astounding.

"It’s 2022 and for people to automatically jump to the conclusion that I was deliberately trying to steal attention from the bride – or in this case brides – is laughable."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@laceyjadechristie Replying to @juanis_cali honestly what is wrong with people? #petty #bodypositivity #biggirltiktok #drainedme #bodyacceptance #plussizelife #weddingguest





Luckily, fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip at Lacey-Jade's defence.

"The people who are 'hurt' will always be hurt over something, you inspire and normalise bigger bodies, keep hurting people," one said, while another added: "I love how people want all these original weddings yet follow outdated traditions like guest can’t wear white.. lol you look beautiful."

"You could wear a potato sack and people would still find something to complain about trying to drag you down," a third commented, before complimenting the TikToker on her outfit choice.

"I wish I had the confidence to rock that outfit. You look amazing," one TikTok user penned.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.