Who is Alix Earle? Tyler Wade's ex has suddenly blown up on TikTok

A new queen of TikTok is quickly rising in the ranks of most-watched influencers and it's 22-year-old Alix Earle.

With over 2.5 million followers on TikTok and an average of 2 million views on her videos, Earle is proving to be a powerhouse in the influencing world.

In just one month, the 22-year-old college student has managed to grow her following from 1 million to over 2.5 million.

Similar to Addison Rae or Charli D'amelio, there is something captivating about Earle who managed to hit the sweet spot with followers by being extremely beautiful yet down-to-earth and relatable.

Earle is on track to become an influencer-turned-mainstream celebrity in no time thanks to high-profile collaborations with people like Selena Gomez and more.

We've broken down everything there is to know about the influence.

Who is Alix Earle?

Earle is currently studying business at the University of Miami Herbert Business School.

The 22-year-old college student is originally from New Jersey.

She first found fame on TikTok in 2020 for posting videos of herself lip-syncing and dancing. But soon began doing get-ready-with-me videos which resonated with many young women.

@alixearle Not me shaking & sweating @Selena Gomez @Rare Beauty

Earle has spoken about her anxiety, relationships, her family, and more on TikTok.

What is Alix Earle known for?

Like many influencers, Earle is known for her lifestyle content.

Get-ready-with-me videos, makeup tutorials, day-in-my-life, outfit details, and more are sprinkled throughout her page.

But many of Earle's followers find comfort in her day-to-day videos about being in college.

From getting ready to go to parties and going to class, to doing homework and flying home on breaks to see her family, Earle has developed a community of other college-aged students who can relate to her life.

@alixearle First time library trip #umiami

Most recently, Earle found herself at the center of drama when she and her former boyfriend, baseball star Tyler Wade, broke up.

After hinting that she was newly single, commenters and other TikTokers became invested in Earle's relationship drama ultimately leading the influencer to do a live stream where she explained she was unhappy in the relationship.

