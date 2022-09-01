Twitter has announced it is officially working on an edit button feature - and people are divided about it.
On Thursday, the site tweeted, "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button".
The edit feature will allow users to change a tweet they made within 30 minutes of sending it out, something some users have been requesting for many years.
For people who have misspelled or made grammatically errors in tweets, the news is exciting but the feature is also highly controversial as some believe it could be used to alter history or used to gaslight people.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
"This is happening and you'll be okay," Twitter added reassuring users it may be a good thing.
In a Twitter blog post, the company said edited tweets will appear with an icon and timestamp to indicate the tweet was changed. Additionally, an edit history will be viewable to users when they click the icon.
\u201cFirst look at what an edited tweet will look like following the launch of Twitter\u2019s 'Edit' button.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1662037587
Many people welcomed the addition of a Twitter edit button. Other platforms like Meta's Instagram and Facebook have integrated edit button features without facing too many issues.
One of the reasons people supported Elon Musk's potential Twitter takeover was because he wanted to add an edit feature.
\u201cI\u2019m happy Twitter is coming with the edit button\u201d— JAYE CANE (@JAYE CANE) 1662038389
\u201cTwitter is testing edit button. This is good we can get rid of typos without deleting and tweeting it again.\u201d— Saith Abdullah (@Saith Abdullah) 1662037709
But other people scoffed at the idea of a button, feeling that it takes away the purpose and authenticity of Twitter.
\u201cTwitter's commitment to an edit button is the biggest proof that it doesn't understand its own product.\u201d— Arieh Kovler (@Arieh Kovler) 1662039259
\u201c@Twitter I\u2019m highly skeptical about this feature. \n\nItit could very likely cause more harm than good if not implemented appropriately.\n\nhttps://t.co/8EDgtxtWhr\u201d— Twitter (@Twitter) 1662036008
\u201c@Twitter Cannot wait for someone to write \u201cI support trans people,\u201d get a load of trans people to retweet it, and then edit it to \u201ctrans people should be genocided.\u201d It\u2019ll happen day one.\u201d— Twitter (@Twitter) 1662036008
The feature is currently being beta tested for glitches and feedback but will become available paying Twitter Blue users later this month.
"The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet," Twitter wrote. "We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets."
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.