Beautiful moment young Manchester United fan left in tears after meeting his hero

A Manchester United fan got the surprise of a lifetime when he met his idol Alejandro Garnacho following the weekend's Everton game - and the player gave him the ultimate gift.

Garnacho was in his car after being at training, when he spotted George, who branded his goal the 'best ever'.

Handing him a signed box, the player presented the youngster with a pair of Ronaldo-inspired Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Dream Speed 7 boots - the same model he wore to score that weekend.

George was left in tears over his generosity, especially as it was his birthday. Too cute.

