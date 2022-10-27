Woman saves £135 by transforming 2014 Uggs into new sold-out Minis

The Ugg Ultra-Mini boots are sold-out virtually everywhere right now, and when the fashion crowd gets their hands on them, it's a big deal.

However, at a cost of £135, some fans have been turning their hands to DIY in order to secure them.

Taking an old pair of worn-out Uggs from 2014, TikTok user @natedwards_ unpicked the stitching, and seemed to seamlessly transform them into her dream pair.

While she made it look easy, it's probably worth watching a few tutorials first before ruining your old pair.

