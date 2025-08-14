Local residents in Oxfordshire have slammed the security working for JD Vance over accusations that they have been demanding villagers hand over their social media details.

Vance is currently on yet another family holiday (one of several he has taken since becoming US vice-president in January), this time in the UK’s leafy Oxfordshire. But any relative peace there has been shattered by his arrival, which includes a 20-plus vehicle motorcade.

According to local residents near the 18th-century manor house he is renting, police have knocked on their doors asking for their social media information.

“We have had the police knocking on every door,” a resident of Dean in Oxfordshire told the Observer . “They wanted the names of everybody living there and details of their social media. I know several people refused. We asked them if they were protecting us, or Vance. At least they were honest and said it is for him and that it will all be passed on to the American security people.”

Thames Valley Police issued a statement saying none of their officers “were instructed to ask residents about their social media use”, but that they have had “brief courtesy conversations with residents to understand their access needs and facilitate safe movement”.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

Amid the reports, it hasn’t bypassed many people that the move comes after recent comments from Vance attacking the UK over what he deems a suppression of free speech.

“‘Freedom of speech’,” someone mocked.

Another joked: “JD Vance: ‘The UK has no free speech’

“Also JD Vance: ‘Arrest everyone within 5 miles of my holiday home who has a mean meme about me’.”

Elsewhere, a van with the Vance bald meme has been driving around the area where he is staying.

