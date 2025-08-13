“I’m not gonna answer that": JD Vance laughs off insinuation about Donald Trump

JD Vance appeared to dodge a question about Donald Trump on The Katie Miller Podcast before laughing his answer off.

Miller, who is an American conservative political advisor and wife of one of Donald Trump's most senior advisors, has now turned her hand to podcasting.

She asked Vance who his three dream dinner guests would be, to which he replied: "Isaac Newton, Donald Trump and Abraham Lincoln."

When asked who would dominate the conversation the vice president laughed it off saying he wouldn't answer.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings