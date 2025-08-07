Trump kicks JD Vance to the curb in latest South Park episode

South Park doesn't seem to be holding back on its criticism of US president Donald Trump after record breaking audience numbers on the new season's first episode.

Episode 2 saw Trump kicking JD Vance to the curb as well as members of ICE raiding heaven, despite the Trump administration's scathing statement released after the first episode.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said: “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

The episode did in fact receive the highest viewing numbers on record for the show.

