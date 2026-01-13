Shocking claim about controversial US Venezuela boat attack puts civilians 'at risk'

A bombshell claim about the controversial US strike on a Venezuelan boat has people concerned for civilians going forward following another “war crime” allegation.

In December 2025, murky details around the US Navy ’s conduct began to emerge in relation to an attack on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat.

Particular questions were raised around the legalities of a second strike of the vessel that took place on 2 September , after it was revealed two survivors who were left in the water clinging to wreckage after the first strike were killed in the subsequent second strike – an act that many claimed contravenes rules of war because it targeted survivors. In total, 11 people were killed.

Now, even more grim details have come to light after The New York Times reported the claim that the Pentagon used a “secret aircraft painted to look like a civilian plane” in its first strike on the vessel.

According to the publication, “the laws of armed conflict prohibit combatants from feigning civilian status to fool adversaries into dropping their guard, then attacking and killing them. That is a war crime called ‘perfidy’.”

Reacting to the allegation on social media, many were left concerned for civilian flights in the future.

“This is a heinous war crime and puts all civilian aircraft at risk,” wrote one person.

Another said: “This is a big no-no in armed combat.

“It’s like dressing up as a doctor or a nurse and then shooting someone. If this is proven accurate, it’s 100% a war crime.”

Someone else claimed: “This is how civilian airliners start to get shot down.”

One person added: “JFC this is so dangerous, stupid, and shortsighted.”

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.